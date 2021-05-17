Amerant Bancorp (NASDAQ:AMTB) Hits New 52-Week High at $23.64

Amerant Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTB) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $23.64 and last traded at $23.50, with a volume of 442 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $23.01.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AMTB. Raymond James upgraded shares of Amerant Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Amerant Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Amerant Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.25.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $19.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $895.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 383.50 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

Amerant Bancorp (NASDAQ:AMTB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $61.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.87 million. Amerant Bancorp had a net margin of 0.94% and a return on equity of 0.52%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amerant Bancorp Inc. will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Miguel Palacios acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.45 per share, with a total value of $38,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 80,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,558,917.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 16.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Amerant Bancorp by 183.8% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 40,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $748,000 after purchasing an additional 26,100 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of Amerant Bancorp by 54.9% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 16,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 5,976 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Amerant Bancorp by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 52,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $795,000 after purchasing an additional 2,829 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Amerant Bancorp by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 32,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,000 after purchasing an additional 4,768 shares during the period. Finally, Perry Creek Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Amerant Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $21,260,000. 18.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Amerant Bancorp (NASDAQ:AMTB)

Amerant Bancorp Inc operates as the bank holding company for Amerant Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States and internationally. The company offers a range of checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and money market accounts.

