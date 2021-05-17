American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI) Releases Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -0.040-0.030 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.460. The company issued revenue guidance of $78.02 million-$79.66 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $89.92 million.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. William Blair assumed coverage on American Public Education in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Truist Securities initiated coverage on American Public Education in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet upgraded American Public Education from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Truist initiated coverage on American Public Education in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued a buy rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $40.29.

APEI opened at $27.37 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $511.03 million, a PE ratio of 23.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.79. American Public Education has a 52 week low of $24.97 and a 52 week high of $41.09. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.55.

American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.07. American Public Education had a return on equity of 5.95% and a net margin of 5.63%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that American Public Education will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

American Public Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online and campus-based postsecondary education. The company operates in two segments, American Public Education and Hondros College of Nursing. It offers 129 degree programs and 112 certificate programs in various fields of study, including business administration, health science, technology, criminal justice, education, and liberal arts, as well as national security, military studies, intelligence, and homeland security.

