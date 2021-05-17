Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) Shares Purchased by Cadence Bank NA

Cadence Bank NA boosted its holdings in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) by 6.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 732 shares during the period. Cadence Bank NA’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $2,667,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in Ameriprise Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Ameriprise Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ameriprise Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. 83.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP Karen Wilson Thissen sold 2,055 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.20, for a total value of $450,456.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 22,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,851,992. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider John Robert Woerner sold 13,956 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.76, for a total value of $3,611,254.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 57,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,960,985.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,541 shares of company stock worth $4,718,927 over the last 90 days. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AMP stock traded down $2.25 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $256.09. 2,586 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 697,100. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $119.40 and a 12-month high of $269.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $247.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $212.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.51 and a beta of 1.74.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.73 by $0.70. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 33.79% and a net margin of 15.16%. The company had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.41 EPS. Ameriprise Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 14.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. This is an increase from Ameriprise Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is currently 28.07%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on AMP shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $220.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ameriprise Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $244.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Citigroup raised their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $245.00 to $265.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $270.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $236.89.

Ameriprise Financial Company Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

