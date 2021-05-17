Amesite Inc. (NASDAQ:AMST) Major Shareholder Sells $123,303.00 in Stock

Amesite Inc. (NASDAQ:AMST) major shareholder Mark N. Tompkins sold 53,610 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.30, for a total transaction of $123,303.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,375,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,464,181.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Mark N. Tompkins also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 11th, Mark N. Tompkins sold 36,622 shares of Amesite stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.51, for a total transaction of $91,921.22.

Amesite stock opened at $2.38 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.30 and a 200-day moving average of $4.64. Amesite Inc. has a one year low of $2.02 and a one year high of $9.06.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Amesite in the 4th quarter valued at about $243,000. SVA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Amesite in the 4th quarter valued at about $82,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Amesite by 1,006.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 7,857 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Amesite in the 1st quarter valued at about $74,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Amesite Company Profile

Amesite Inc, an artificial intelligence driven platform and course designer, provides online products and services in the United States. It serves businesses, universities and colleges, and K-12 schools. The company is headquartered in Detroit, Michigan.

