AmonD (AMON) Hits 1-Day Volume of $11,291.00

AmonD (CURRENCY:AMON) traded up 45.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on May 17th. In the last seven days, AmonD has traded down 38% against the dollar. One AmonD coin can now be purchased for about $0.0047 or 0.00000011 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. AmonD has a total market cap of $3.88 million and approximately $11,291.00 worth of AmonD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002271 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00003454 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $39.74 or 0.00090241 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $197.09 or 0.00447582 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $99.60 or 0.00226194 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 15.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00005124 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $581.87 or 0.01321424 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.82 or 0.00042743 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded down 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About AmonD

AmonD’s genesis date was August 10th, 2019. AmonD’s total supply is 7,600,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 832,517,387 coins. AmonD’s official website is www.amond.cc. AmonD’s official message board is medium.com/amondofficial.

According to CryptoCompare, “AmonD belives that consumers are key to the future advertising industry. Using innovate ad tech based on blockchain technology, AmonD offers consumers sufficient and fair incentives for allowing active management of personal data and advertising. The main app is an all-in-one service platform that combines crypto and point wallets. User can earn our points by participating in advertising campaigns, and they can exchange points with mobile vouchers and tokens as well. “

Buying and Selling AmonD

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AmonD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AmonD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy AmonD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

