AMS (OTCMKTS:AMSSY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barclays

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of AMS in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Bank of America raised AMS from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of AMS in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded AMS from an outperform rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold.

Shares of OTCMKTS:AMSSY opened at $10.05 on Thursday. AMS has a 1-year low of $6.36 and a 1-year high of $13.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.95. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.25.

About AMS

ams AG provides sensor solutions worldwide. The company operates through Consumer, Non-Consumer, and Foundry segments. It offers 3D, audio, CMOS image, light, medical and health, position, power management, temperature, and smart light management sensors; wireless sensor nodes; sensor interfaces; and analog and mixed signal application specific integrated circuit solutions for the automotive, industry, medical, and smart building.

