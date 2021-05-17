Analysts Anticipate Antares Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRS) to Post $0.02 EPS

Analysts expect Antares Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRS) to report earnings per share of $0.02 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Antares Pharma’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.01 to $0.02. Antares Pharma reported earnings per share of $0.01 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 100%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Antares Pharma will report full-year earnings of $0.11 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.08 to $0.13. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.20 to $0.31. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Antares Pharma.

Antares Pharma (NASDAQ:ATRS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. Antares Pharma had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 16.48%.

ATRS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Antares Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Antares Pharma from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.25.

Shares of Antares Pharma stock opened at $4.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.90. The company has a market cap of $675.19 million, a P/E ratio of 66.68 and a beta of 1.44. Antares Pharma has a 12-month low of $2.50 and a 12-month high of $5.07.

In other Antares Pharma news, Director Thomas J. Garrity sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.28, for a total transaction of $214,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 274,406 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,174,457.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Leonard S. Jacob sold 15,321 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.05, for a total transaction of $77,371.05. Following the transaction, the director now owns 268,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,355,233.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 602,281 shares of company stock worth $2,973,021. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in Antares Pharma during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Antares Pharma in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Antares Pharma in the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Antares Pharma in the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Antares Pharma in the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.92% of the company’s stock.

Antares Pharma, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses primarily on the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products and technologies that address unmet needs in targeted therapeutic areas. It develops, manufactures, and commercialize novel therapeutic products using its drug delivery systems.

