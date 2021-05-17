Analysts Anticipate Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) to Announce -$1.12 EPS

Brokerages expect that Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) will report earnings of ($1.12) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Cinemark’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.36) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.95). Cinemark reported earnings per share of ($1.32) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 15.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cinemark will report full-year earnings of ($3.41) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.91) to ($2.95). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.77 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.23 to $1.45. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Cinemark.

Get Cinemark alerts:

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.46) by ($0.29). Cinemark had a negative return on equity of 27.80% and a negative net margin of 25.51%. The firm had revenue of $114.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.06 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.51) earnings per share. Cinemark’s revenue for the quarter was down 79.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CNK. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Cinemark from $17.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Barrington Research upped their price target on Cinemark from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cinemark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. MKM Partners downgraded Cinemark from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cinemark in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.17.

Shares of NYSE:CNK traded down $0.16 during trading on Monday, reaching $22.07. 1,549,794 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,361,899. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.55. Cinemark has a 1-year low of $7.56 and a 1-year high of $27.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.84. The firm has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.38 and a beta of 2.61.

In other news, insider Valmir Fernandes sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.98, for a total transaction of $299,760.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 165,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,128,894.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 9.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cinemark during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC lifted its position in shares of Cinemark by 2,439.7% during the 4th quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,537 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Cinemark during the 1st quarter valued at $65,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Cinemark during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Cinemark during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. 81.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cinemark Company Profile

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of March 4, 2021, it operated 531 theatres with 5,958 screens in the United States, Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Colombia, Ecuador, Peru, Honduras, El Salvador, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Guatemala, Bolivia, Curacao, and Paraguay.

Read More: Do Tariffs Work?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cinemark (CNK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cinemark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cinemark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.