Analysts Anticipate Hallmark Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALL) Will Post Earnings of $0.04 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Hallmark Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALL) will report earnings of $0.04 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Hallmark Financial Services’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.03 and the highest is $0.05. Hallmark Financial Services posted earnings of $0.28 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 85.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Hallmark Financial Services will report full-year earnings of $0.08 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.00 to $0.15. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.45 to $0.65. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Hallmark Financial Services.

Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The insurance provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.34. Hallmark Financial Services had a negative return on equity of 18.17% and a negative net margin of 24.61%. The business had revenue of $107.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.95 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Hallmark Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th.

Hallmark Financial Services stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.15. The company had a trading volume of 1,127 shares, compared to its average volume of 255,020. Hallmark Financial Services has a 12 month low of $2.28 and a 12 month high of $6.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $75.29 million, a PE ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 1.48.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Hallmark Financial Services by 55.8% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 529,200 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,053,000 after purchasing an additional 189,500 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hallmark Financial Services by 18.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 305,378 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,184,000 after purchasing an additional 46,763 shares during the last quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hallmark Financial Services in the fourth quarter worth $502,000. Hodges Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Hallmark Financial Services by 241.9% during the fourth quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 127,940 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $455,000 after acquiring an additional 90,525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its position in Hallmark Financial Services by 24.8% during the fourth quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 105,800 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $377,000 after acquiring an additional 21,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.16% of the company’s stock.

About Hallmark Financial Services

Hallmark Financial Services, Inc underwrites, markets, distributes, and services property/casualty insurance products to businesses and individuals in the United States. It operates through Specialty Commercial, Standard Commercial, and Personal segments. The Specialty Commercial segment provides primary and excess commercial vehicle insurance products and services; primary and excess liability, excess public entity liability, and E&S package and garage liability insurance products and services; primary and excess commercial property insurance for catastrophe and non-catastrophe exposures; healthcare and financial lines professional liability insurance products and services primarily for businesses, medical professionals, medical facilities, and senior care facilities; and satellite launch property/casualty insurance products and services, as well as various specialty programs.

