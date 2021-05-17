Analysts Anticipate SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) Will Post Earnings of $0.40 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) to report earnings of $0.40 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for SPS Commerce’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.41 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.39. SPS Commerce posted earnings per share of $0.37 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SPS Commerce will report full year earnings of $1.68 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.66 to $1.70. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.85 to $2.03. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover SPS Commerce.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.06. SPS Commerce had a return on equity of 11.32% and a net margin of 13.67%. The company had revenue of $83.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.67 million.

SPSC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on SPS Commerce from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Northland Securities upgraded SPS Commerce from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $113.00 to $123.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded SPS Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $118.60.

In other SPS Commerce news, COO James J. Frome sold 5,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.42, for a total transaction of $574,626.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 57,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,205,310.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Sven Wehrwein sold 6,052 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.22, for a total transaction of $667,051.44. Insiders have sold a total of 37,097 shares of company stock valued at $4,041,132 in the last quarter. 7.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in SPS Commerce by 219.2% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 249 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 106.5% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 316 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPS Commerce during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in shares of SPS Commerce during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 1,420.7% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 441 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. 97.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:SPSC traded down $1.97 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $94.14. The stock had a trading volume of 72,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 185,869. SPS Commerce has a fifty-two week low of $58.73 and a fifty-two week high of $118.06. The business’s 50 day moving average is $100.79 and its 200 day moving average is $102.40. The stock has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.31, a PEG ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 0.89.

SPS Commerce Company Profile

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions worldwide. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill orders, administer sell-through performance, and source new items.

