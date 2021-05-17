Analysts Anticipate Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) to Post $0.33 EPS

Analysts expect that Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.33 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Wingstop’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.40 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.26. Wingstop reported earnings of $0.39 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 15.4%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Wingstop will report full-year earnings of $1.39 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.21 to $1.52. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.56 to $2.08. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Wingstop.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.13. Wingstop had a negative return on equity of 14.61% and a net margin of 12.73%. The business had revenue of $70.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.31 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. Wingstop’s revenue was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have issued reports on WING. Cowen dropped their target price on Wingstop from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Wingstop from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Northcoast Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Wingstop in a research report on Thursday. Barclays increased their target price on Wingstop from $158.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Wingstop from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Wingstop currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:WING traded down $3.02 during trading on Monday, hitting $133.21. 366,546 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 536,769. The company has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a PE ratio of 138.76, a P/E/G ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $140.20 and a 200 day moving average of $137.91. Wingstop has a 52-week low of $112.47 and a 52-week high of $172.87.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 76.71%.

In other news, CEO Charles R. Morrison sold 997 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.50, for a total transaction of $120,138.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 95,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,465,454.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Michael Skipworth sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.49, for a total value of $717,705.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,868 shares of company stock worth $2,320,377 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Wingstop by 760.0% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 172 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wingstop in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wingstop in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Wingstop by 127.6% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 239 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Wingstop by 62.6% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 309 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter.

About Wingstop

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, and tenders that are cooked-to-order, and hand-sauced-and-tossed in various flavors. As of December 26, 2020, the company had 1,506 franchised restaurants and 32 company-owned restaurants in 44 states and 10 countries worldwide.

