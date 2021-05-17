Analysts Anticipate Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) to Announce -$0.31 EPS

Wall Street analysts forecast that Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.31) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Wix.com’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.22) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.43). Wix.com posted earnings of ($0.26) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 19.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Wix.com will report full-year earnings of ($1.30) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.79) to ($0.70). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.02) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.95) to $0.96. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Wix.com.

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The information services provider reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.54) by $1.00. The company had revenue of $304.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $295.05 million. Wix.com had a negative return on equity of 46.89% and a negative net margin of 15.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.01) EPS.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on WIX. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on shares of Wix.com from $270.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised Wix.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $310.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Wix.com from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Wix.com from $340.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Wix.com from $340.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Wix.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $320.28.

Wix.com stock opened at $222.64 on Friday. Wix.com has a twelve month low of $188.37 and a twelve month high of $362.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market cap of $12.47 billion, a PE ratio of -86.29 and a beta of 1.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $291.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $278.25.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Wix.com during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA acquired a new position in shares of Wix.com during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Wix.com by 144.4% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 110 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wix.com in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Wix.com during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. 91.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wix.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets cloud-based platform products and services in North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; Wix ADI that enables users to create a website for their specific needs; Editor X, a website creation platform; and Velo by Wix to create websites and web applications.

