Analysts Expect Agile Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGRX) to Post -$0.20 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect Agile Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGRX) to post earnings of ($0.20) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Agile Therapeutics’ earnings. Agile Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.12) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 66.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Agile Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($0.68) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.70) to ($0.64). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.25) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.36) to ($0.14). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Agile Therapeutics.

Get Agile Therapeutics alerts:

Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.01.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Agile Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Agile Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.25.

NASDAQ AGRX opened at $1.61 on Monday. Agile Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.28 and a twelve month high of $3.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 10.18 and a current ratio of 10.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $142.11 million, a PE ratio of -3.22 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.58.

In other Agile Therapeutics news, CFO Dennis Reilly purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.35 per share, for a total transaction of $27,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 176,306 shares in the company, valued at $238,013.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 92,500 shares of company stock valued at $174,573. 4.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AGRX. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Agile Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Agile Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $275,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Agile Therapeutics by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,121,965 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,699,000 after purchasing an additional 17,539 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Agile Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Agile Therapeutics by 221.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 162,923 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 112,166 shares during the period. 44.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Agile Therapeutics Company Profile

Agile Therapeutics, Inc, a women's healthcare company, researches, develops, and commercializes prescription contraceptive products for women in the United States. Its lead product is Twirla, also known as AG200-15, a once-weekly prescription contraceptive patch. The company is also developing a pipeline of Twirla line extensions and other transdermal contraceptive products, including AG200-15 Extended Regimen (ER), a regimen that allows a woman to have four episodes of withdrawal bleeding per year; AG200-15 smaller patch (SmP), which is a regimen designed to provide shorter and lighter withdrawal bleeds, and enhance contraceptive efficacy; AG200-15 ER SmP, a regimen to allow a woman to extend the length of her contraceptive cycle, as well as have shorter and lighter withdrawal bleeding episodes per year; and AG890, a progestin-only contraceptive patch intended for use by women who are unable or unwilling to take estrogen.

Featured Article: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Agile Therapeutics (AGRX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Agile Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agile Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.