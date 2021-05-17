Analysts Expect Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH) to Post -$0.10 EPS

Brokerages expect that Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH) will announce earnings of ($0.10) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Evolent Health’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.14) to ($0.02). Evolent Health posted earnings of ($0.03) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 233.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Evolent Health will report full year earnings of ($0.29) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.58) to ($0.08). For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.07) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.28) to $0.21. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Evolent Health.

Get Evolent Health alerts:

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.09. Evolent Health had a negative net margin of 52.35% and a negative return on equity of 4.40%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Evolent Health from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Evolent Health from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Evolent Health from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Evolent Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Evolent Health in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.73.

Shares of Evolent Health stock traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $19.75. 392,440 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 564,302. Evolent Health has a twelve month low of $5.22 and a twelve month high of $22.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.28 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

In other Evolent Health news, General Counsel Jonathan Weinberg sold 20,000 shares of Evolent Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.37, for a total transaction of $427,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Steve Tutewohl sold 19,295 shares of Evolent Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.48, for a total transaction of $414,456.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BOKF NA raised its stake in shares of Evolent Health by 5.1% during the first quarter. BOKF NA now owns 11,379 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Evolent Health by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 17,476 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares during the period. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Evolent Health by 3.0% during the first quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 28,093 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $567,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of Evolent Health by 2.0% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 55,605 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Evolent Health by 7.6% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 19,022 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 1,341 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.15% of the company’s stock.

Evolent Health Company Profile

Evolent Health, Inc, through its subsidiary, Evolent Health LLC, provides health care delivery and payment solutions in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Services and True Health. The Services segment provides value-based care services that include Identifi, a proprietary technology system that aggregates and analyzes data, manages care workflows and engages patients; population health performance that delivers patient-centric cost effective care; and delivery network alignments.

Further Reading: What are catch-up contributions?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Evolent Health (EVH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Evolent Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evolent Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.