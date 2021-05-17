Analysts Expect Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $106.11 Million

Analysts predict that Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) will report $106.11 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Exponent’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $106.11 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $106.10 million. Exponent posted sales of $87.86 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Exponent will report full-year sales of $417.74 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $416.47 million to $419.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $451.13 million, with estimates ranging from $448.66 million to $453.60 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Exponent.

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $109.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.81 million. Exponent had a net margin of 19.63% and a return on equity of 23.66%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Exponent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th.

Shares of EXPO traded down $1.30 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $93.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 135,694 shares, compared to its average volume of 204,996. The company has a market cap of $4.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.35 and a beta of 0.32. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.82. Exponent has a 52-week low of $66.05 and a 52-week high of $102.42.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Exponent’s payout ratio is 52.29%.

In other news, VP John Pye sold 2,000 shares of Exponent stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.25, for a total value of $196,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 23,846 shares in the company, valued at $2,342,869.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of EXPO. Ardevora Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in Exponent during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,911,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Exponent during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,111,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Exponent by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,006,990 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $720,868,000 after acquiring an additional 358,829 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Exponent by 14.6% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,036,110 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $198,419,000 after acquiring an additional 258,810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Exponent by 428.8% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 241,898 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $23,573,000 after acquiring an additional 196,157 shares in the last quarter. 90.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Exponent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a science and engineering consulting company worldwide. Its services include analysis of product development, product recall, regulatory compliance, and the discovery of potential problems related to products, people, property, and impending litigation.

