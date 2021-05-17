Analysts Expect Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) to Announce $0.24 EPS

Equities analysts predict that Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.24 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Inter Parfums’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.17 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.29. Inter Parfums posted earnings per share of ($0.10) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 340%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Inter Parfums will report full year earnings of $1.72 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.68 to $1.80. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $2.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.04 to $2.15. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Inter Parfums.

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $198.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.65 million. Inter Parfums had a return on equity of 5.12% and a net margin of 5.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 37.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.32 EPS.

IPAR has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Inter Parfums from $56.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. BWS Financial boosted their target price on shares of Inter Parfums from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. TheStreet upgraded Inter Parfums from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Inter Parfums from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Inter Parfums from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Inter Parfums has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.20.

In related news, CFO Philippe Santi sold 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.82, for a total value of $177,168.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $177,168. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 44.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Inter Parfums in the first quarter worth about $47,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Inter Parfums in the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Inter Parfums by 6,463.6% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 722 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 711 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Inter Parfums during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Inter Parfums in the fourth quarter valued at $108,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.12% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ IPAR traded down $0.55 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $75.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 47,981 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,709. Inter Parfums has a 12 month low of $36.46 and a 12 month high of $77.84. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.54 and a quick ratio of 3.04. The company has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.07 and a beta of 0.95.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Inter Parfums’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.63%.

Inter Parfums Company Profile

Inter Parfums, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of fragrances and fragrance related products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, European Based Operations and United States Based Operations. It offers its fragrance and cosmetic products under the Boucheron, Coach, Jimmy Choo, Karl Lagerfeld, Kate Spade New York, Lanvin, Montblanc, Paul Smith, Repetto, Rochas, S.T.

