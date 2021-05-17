Analysts Expect Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $8.15 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) to announce sales of $8.15 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Medtronic’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $8.20 billion and the lowest is $8.10 billion. Medtronic posted sales of $6.00 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 35.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Medtronic will report full year sales of $30.07 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $30.01 billion to $30.13 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $32.64 billion, with estimates ranging from $32.26 billion to $33.50 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Medtronic.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $7.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.77 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 9.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.44 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MDT shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $132.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $123.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Medtronic from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Medtronic from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Medtronic from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Medtronic has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.54.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Corundum Group Inc. raised its stake in Medtronic by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 2,311 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. South State CORP. grew its holdings in Medtronic by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. South State CORP. now owns 3,983 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $471,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc grew its holdings in Medtronic by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 6,737 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $789,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Field & Main Bank grew its holdings in Medtronic by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 8,555 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Medtronic by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 8,713 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MDT opened at $125.27 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $124.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $117.07. The firm has a market cap of $168.87 billion, a PE ratio of 47.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.70. Medtronic has a 1 year low of $87.68 and a 1 year high of $132.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.79.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 26th were paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 25th. Medtronic’s payout ratio is 50.54%.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

