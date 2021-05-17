Analysts Expect MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP) Will Post Earnings of $0.14 Per Share

Equities analysts expect MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP) to announce $0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for MP Materials’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.10 to $0.18. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that MP Materials will report full year earnings of $0.50 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.39 to $0.56. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.39 to $1.04. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow MP Materials.

Get MP Materials alerts:

MP Materials (NYSE:MP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $60.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.51 million. MP Materials’s quarterly revenue was up 189.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of MP Materials in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of MP Materials in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MP Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of MP Materials in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of MP Materials from $57.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.67.

In other MP Materials news, CEO James H. Litinsky sold 4,603,123 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.78, for a total transaction of $155,493,494.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Financial Lp Qvt sold 1,598,801 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.77, for a total transaction of $53,991,509.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,202,100 shares of company stock valued at $209,490,948 over the last quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in MP Materials during the first quarter valued at about $75,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of MP Materials in the first quarter valued at about $69,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in shares of MP Materials in the first quarter valued at about $3,467,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MP Materials in the first quarter valued at about $1,866,000. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of MP Materials in the first quarter valued at about $4,589,000. Institutional investors own 45.32% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MP traded up $1.31 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $27.45. 2,753,851 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,379,625. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.26. MP Materials has a fifty-two week low of $9.78 and a fifty-two week high of $51.77.

About MP Materials

MP Materials Corp. engages in the ownership and operation of integrated rare earth mining and processing facilities. It owns and operates the Mountain Pass facility located in the Western Hemisphere. The company holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

Featured Story: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MP Materials (MP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for MP Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MP Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.