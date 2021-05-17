Analysts Expect New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) Will Announce Earnings of $0.04 Per Share

Analysts expect that New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) will report earnings of $0.04 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for New Oriental Education & Technology Group’s earnings. New Oriental Education & Technology Group posted earnings of $0.03 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 33.3%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that New Oriental Education & Technology Group will report full-year earnings of $0.28 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.25 to $0.30. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.41 to $0.53. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover New Oriental Education & Technology Group.

Get New Oriental Education & Technology Group alerts:

New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. New Oriental Education & Technology Group had a net margin of 10.85% and a return on equity of 12.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.09 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on EDU. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from $19.80 to $21.50 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from $19.80 to $21.50 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. CLSA started coverage on shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.70 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. New Oriental Education & Technology Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.98.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 1,012.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 83,842,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,173,795,000 after acquiring an additional 76,306,607 shares in the last quarter. Davis Selected Advisers increased its stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 1,021.1% in the 1st quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 70,536,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $987,507,000 after acquiring an additional 64,244,593 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 927.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 60,384,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $845,389,000 after acquiring an additional 54,506,874 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 728.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 46,807,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $655,303,000 after acquiring an additional 41,158,392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc increased its stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 874.0% in the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 27,260,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,787,000 after acquiring an additional 24,461,921 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.65% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EDU traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $12.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 428,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,941,344. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $124.65. The stock has a market cap of $21.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 0.95. New Oriental Education & Technology Group has a 52 week low of $11.16 and a 52 week high of $19.97.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Company Profile

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People's Republic of China. It operates through K-12 AST, Test Preparation and Other Courses; and Others segments. The company offers test preparation courses to students taking language and entrance exams used by educational institutions in the United States, the People's Republic of China, and the Commonwealth countries; and after-school tutoring courses for middle and high school students to enhance their exam scores, as well as for children to teach English.

Read More: Marijuana Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on New Oriental Education & Technology Group (EDU)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for New Oriental Education & Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Oriental Education & Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.