Analysts Expect Romeo Power, Inc. (NYSE:RMO) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.14 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Romeo Power, Inc. (NYSE:RMO) will announce earnings per share of ($0.14) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Romeo Power’s earnings. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, May 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Romeo Power will report full year earnings of ($0.57) per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.66) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Romeo Power.

Romeo Power (NYSE:RMO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $4.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.81 million.

Several research analysts have issued reports on RMO shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Romeo Power from $12.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. BTIG Research dropped their target price on Romeo Power from $30.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Williams Financial Group downgraded Romeo Power from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.70 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Cowen began coverage on Romeo Power in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Romeo Power from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.68.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Edge Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Romeo Power during the first quarter worth about $62,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in Romeo Power during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $184,000. National Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Romeo Power during the fourth quarter worth $217,000. Creative Planning bought a new stake in shares of Romeo Power in the fourth quarter worth $243,000. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Romeo Power in the first quarter worth $99,000. 72.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of RMO stock traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $7.35. The stock had a trading volume of 4,026,674 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,004,400. Romeo Power has a twelve month low of $6.33 and a twelve month high of $38.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.56 and its 200 day moving average is $14.60.

Romeo Power, Inc, an energy storage technology company, designs and manufactures lithium-ion battery modules and packs for commercial electric vehicles in North America. The company operates through two segments, Romeo Power North America and Joint Venture Support. The Romeo Power North America segment designs and manufactures battery modules, battery packs, and battery management system technologies in North America.

