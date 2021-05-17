Analysts Expect Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) to Post $1.09 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) to announce earnings of $1.09 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Tenet Healthcare’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.27 and the lowest is $0.94. Tenet Healthcare reported earnings of $1.26 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 13.5%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, August 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Tenet Healthcare will report full year earnings of $5.25 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.80 to $5.67. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $5.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.30 to $6.47. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Tenet Healthcare.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $4.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.73 billion. Tenet Healthcare had a negative net margin of 0.07% and a positive return on equity of 82.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.28 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on THC shares. UBS Group increased their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $37.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $57.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $58.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $56.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.50.

In other news, CFO Daniel J. Cancelmi sold 70,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.80, for a total transaction of $4,015,760.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 399,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,691,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Glenview Capital Management, L sold 122,090 shares of Tenet Healthcare stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.32, for a total value of $6,754,018.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,836,392 shares of company stock valued at $151,959,533 in the last quarter. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in THC. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Tenet Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,084,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 7.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,136,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $683,093,000 after buying an additional 945,297 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth about $935,000. Capital Growth Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,360,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 132.9% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 908,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,265,000 after purchasing an additional 518,734 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.13% of the company’s stock.

NYSE THC traded down $0.83 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $63.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,082,768. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.81, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.28. Tenet Healthcare has a 1-year low of $16.21 and a 1-year high of $67.85. The company’s 50-day moving average is $56.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -487.62, a P/E/G ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 2.66.

Tenet Healthcare Company Profile

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates in three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

