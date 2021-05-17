Analysts Issue Forecasts for Novan, Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:NOVN)

Novan, Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVN) – Zacks Investment Research issued their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Novan in a research note issued on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research analyst J. Vandermosten expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.05) for the quarter. Zacks Investment Research also issued estimates for Novan’s Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.05) EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.04) EPS.

Get Novan alerts:

Novan (NASDAQ:NOVN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.01).

NOVN has been the subject of several other research reports. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Novan from $1.50 to $2.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Roth Capital started coverage on Novan in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.00 target price for the company.

Shares of NOVN opened at $1.10 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $166.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.00 and a beta of 0.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.34 and a 200-day moving average of $1.15. The company has a current ratio of 5.56, a quick ratio of 5.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Novan has a 52 week low of $0.30 and a 52 week high of $2.59.

In related news, CEO Paula B. Stafford purchased 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.43 per share, with a total value of $100,100.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 150,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $215,490.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NOVN. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Novan by 18,771.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,434,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,793,000 after purchasing an additional 3,416,569 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Novan in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,849,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Novan in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $106,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Novan by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,183,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,847,000 after purchasing an additional 187,854 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Novan by 95.6% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 284,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 138,941 shares in the last quarter. 6.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Novan

Novan, Inc, a clinical development-stage biotechnology company, provides nitric oxide-based therapies to treat dermatological and oncovirus-mediated diseases. Its clinical stage dermatology drug candidates include SB204, a topical monotherapy for the treatment of acne vulgaris; SB206, a topical anti-viral gel for the treatment of viral skin infections; SB208, a topical broad-spectrum anti-fungal gel for the treatment of fungal infections of the skin and nails, including athlete's foot and fungal nail infections; and SB414, a topical cream-based gel product candidate for the treatment of inflammatory skin diseases.

Recommended Story: Are 12b-1 Fees Affecting Your Mutual Fund Performance?

Receive News & Ratings for Novan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.