Analysts Offer Predictions for Aemetis, Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:AMTX)

Aemetis, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTX) – Research analysts at Truist Securiti increased their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Aemetis in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 12th. Truist Securiti analyst J. Levy now expects that the specialty chemicals company will earn ($0.33) per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.52). Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Aemetis’ Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.34) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.29) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.62) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.29) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.48) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.47) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.45) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.70) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.87 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.03 EPS.

Aemetis (NASDAQ:AMTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.16).

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Truist started coverage on Aemetis in a research report on Friday, March 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Truist Securities started coverage on Aemetis in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Aemetis in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Ascendiant Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Aemetis in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Aemetis in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.60.

Shares of Aemetis stock opened at $9.39 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $294.98 million, a P/E ratio of -6.71 and a beta of 0.09. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.90. Aemetis has a 12 month low of $0.68 and a 12 month high of $27.44.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in Aemetis in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Aemetis by 109.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,084 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 1,091 shares in the last quarter. L & S Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Aemetis in the 1st quarter worth about $306,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Aemetis in the 1st quarter worth about $562,000. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Aemetis in the 4th quarter worth about $197,000. Institutional investors own 12.89% of the company’s stock.

About Aemetis

Aemetis, Inc operates as a renewable natural gas and fuels, and bio-chemicals company in North America and India. The company focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of various technologies that replace traditional petroleum-based products. It owns and operates an ethanol facility in the California Central Valley near Modesto; and a renewable chemical and advanced fuel production facility on the East Coast of India.

