Analysts Set 3M (NYSE:MMM) PT at $193.45

Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $193.45.

Several research analysts have issued reports on MMM shares. Citigroup raised their target price on 3M from $185.00 to $188.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised 3M from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $206.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised 3M from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $205.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on 3M from $213.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on 3M from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th.

In related news, VP Ivan K. Fong sold 12,059 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.46, for a total value of $2,393,229.14. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 47,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,500,677.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kristen M. Ludgate sold 933 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $186,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 13,075 shares of company stock worth $2,595,271. 0.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cornerstone Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in 3M in the 1st quarter worth approximately $332,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in 3M by 73.4% in the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,928 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,876,000 after acquiring an additional 6,318 shares during the last quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. increased its stake in 3M by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 8,567 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,651,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in 3M by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 544,362 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $104,309,000 after acquiring an additional 4,099 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Redwood Investment Management LLC increased its stake in 3M by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 5,675 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,093,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. 64.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE MMM traded up $0.73 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $205.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,529,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,625,813. 3M has a 12 month low of $142.51 and a 12 month high of $208.95. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $198.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $180.95. The company has a market cap of $118.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $8.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.43 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 44.77% and a net margin of 15.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.16 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that 3M will post 8.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st will be issued a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.05%.

3M Company develops, manufactures, and markets various products worldwide. It operates through four business segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers personal safety products, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules to industrial, electrical, and safety markets.

