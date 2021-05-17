Analysts Set Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Target Price at $167.47

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-one analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $167.47.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price target on shares of Elastic from $184.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Elastic from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. DA Davidson increased their price target on Elastic from $150.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Barclays upped their target price on Elastic from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Elastic from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd.

ESTC stock traded down $1.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $108.61. The company had a trading volume of 556,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,050,761. Elastic has a 1-year low of $71.39 and a 1-year high of $176.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $118.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $138.97. The company has a market capitalization of $9.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -70.87 and a beta of 1.16.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.30. The company had revenue of $157.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.47 million. Elastic had a negative net margin of 24.21% and a negative return on equity of 22.51%. Research analysts anticipate that Elastic will post -1.13 EPS for the current year.

In other Elastic news, CEO Shay Banon sold 79,020 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.72, for a total value of $10,566,554.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,527,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,140,259,590.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Janesh Moorjani sold 14,732 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.62, for a total transaction of $2,101,077.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 47,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,799,408.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 129,468 shares of company stock valued at $16,874,165 over the last three months. 25.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ESTC. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Elastic by 252.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,428,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,858,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023,475 shares during the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Elastic in the fourth quarter worth $144,347,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Elastic by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,543,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,394,661,000 after buying an additional 925,846 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Elastic by 142.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,347,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,893,000 after purchasing an additional 792,117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marcho Partners LLP raised its position in shares of Elastic by 120.4% in the first quarter. Marcho Partners LLP now owns 1,118,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,389,000 after purchasing an additional 611,001 shares during the period. 70.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Elastic Company Profile

Elastic N.V., a search company, delivers technology that enables users to search through structured and unstructured data for a range of consumer and enterprise applications. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization.

