Analysts Set Endo International plc (NASDAQ:ENDP) Price Target at $7.64

Endo International plc (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $7.79.

A number of analysts have issued reports on ENDP shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Endo International in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Endo International from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Endo International from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. SVB Leerink restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Endo International in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Endo International from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday.

Get Endo International alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ENDP opened at $5.61 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.25 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.73. Endo International has a 52-week low of $2.71 and a 52-week high of $10.89.

Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $718.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $666.90 million. Endo International had a negative net margin of 5.30% and a negative return on equity of 85.80%. Endo International’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Endo International will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Shane Cooke sold 17,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.65, for a total transaction of $149,558.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 97,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $839,949.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ENDP. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Endo International by 109.5% during the 1st quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 4,648 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Endo International during the 4th quarter valued at about $89,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Endo International in the 4th quarter valued at about $111,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Endo International by 131.4% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 10,050 shares during the period. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Endo International in the 1st quarter valued at about $235,000. Institutional investors own 79.98% of the company’s stock.

About Endo International

Endo International plc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, manufactures and sells generic and branded pharmaceuticals in the United States and internationally. Its Branded Pharmaceuticals segment provides branded prescription products, including XIAFLEX to treat adult patients with Dupuytren's contracture; SUPPRELIN LA to treat central precocious puberty in children; NASCOBAL nasal spray to treat vitamin B12 deficiency; AVEED to treat hypogonadism; PERCOCET to treat moderate-to-moderately-severe pain; TESTOPEL an implantable pellet indicated for TRT in conditions associated with a deficiency or absence of endogenous testosterone; EDEX to treat erectile dysfunction; LIDODERM a topical patch product containing lidocaine for the relief of pain; and products for the pain management and urology.

Read More: Straddles

Receive News & Ratings for Endo International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endo International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.