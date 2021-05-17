Analysts Set Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG) Target Price at $164.30

Shares of Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the ten ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $164.30.

EVBG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Everbridge from $165.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $145.00 price target on shares of Everbridge in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Everbridge in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Everbridge from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Northland Securities boosted their price target on Everbridge from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th.

In other news, CFO Patrick Brickley sold 13,548 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.90, for a total transaction of $1,529,569.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,599,252. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 22,479 shares of company stock worth $2,955,398. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVBG. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of Everbridge by 83.0% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 183 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Everbridge in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in Everbridge in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Everbridge during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, TFC Financial Management bought a new position in Everbridge during the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000.

Shares of Everbridge stock opened at $115.04 on Friday. Everbridge has a 1 year low of $100.17 and a 1 year high of $178.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 2.83. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $127.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $134.31. The company has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.13 and a beta of 0.75.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.29. Everbridge had a negative return on equity of 18.82% and a negative net margin of 32.43%. The company had revenue of $82.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.61 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.16) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Everbridge will post -1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Everbridge Company Profile

Everbridge, Inc operates as a software company in the United States and internationally. The company's Critical Event Management, a software as a service based platform with various software applications that address tasks an organization has to perform to manage a critical event, including Mass Notification that enables enterprises and governmental entities to send notifications to individuals or groups to keep them informed before, during, and after natural or man-made disasters, and other emergencies; Safety Connection that enables organizations to send notifications based on last known location of an individual; Incident Management that enables organizations to automate workflows and make their communications relevant; and IT Alerting that enables IT professionals to alert and communicate with members of their teams during an IT incident or outage.

