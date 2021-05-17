Analysts Set Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) Target Price at $43.45

Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, seven have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $43.45.

Several equities analysts have commented on SNV shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Synovus Financial from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Synovus Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Synovus Financial from $42.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Synovus Financial from $45.00 to $52.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Synovus Financial in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock.

In other Synovus Financial news, Director John L. Stallworth acquired 1,920 shares of Synovus Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $47.21 per share, for a total transaction of $90,643.20. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Synovus Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $56,753,000. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Synovus Financial by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,037 shares of the bank’s stock worth $779,000 after acquiring an additional 1,937 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Synovus Financial by 210.8% during the 4th quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 80,398 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,602,000 after acquiring an additional 54,526 shares during the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Synovus Financial during the 4th quarter worth $298,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Synovus Financial during the 4th quarter worth $383,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Synovus Financial stock traded up $0.51 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $49.24. 811,234 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 937,763. Synovus Financial has a 12 month low of $17.25 and a 12 month high of $50.51. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $7.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.66.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The bank reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.28. Synovus Financial had a net margin of 15.84% and a return on equity of 8.20%. The firm had revenue of $485.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $483.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Synovus Financial will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 18th were paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 17th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. Synovus Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 33.85%.

Synovus Financial Company Profile

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Financial Management Services. The company's commercial banking services include treasury management, asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans.

