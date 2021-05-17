Analysts Set TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) Price Target at $80.73

Shares of TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $80.73.

A number of research firms recently commented on TAL. CICC Research upgraded TAL Education Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $88.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on TAL Education Group from $84.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded TAL Education Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $74.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Nomura reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $68.00 price target on shares of TAL Education Group in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of TAL Education Group in a research note on Monday, March 29th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of TAL Education Group by 175.6% during the fourth quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 13,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $941,000 after buying an additional 8,383 shares during the last quarter. Panview Asian Equity Master Fund bought a new stake in shares of TAL Education Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $21,918,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its holdings in TAL Education Group by 25.3% during the fourth quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 111,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,996,000 after purchasing an additional 22,600 shares in the last quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd bought a new stake in TAL Education Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $590,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in TAL Education Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $115,986,000.

Shares of TAL Education Group stock traded down $1.13 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $47.61. 4,305,019 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,848,275. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market cap of $26.99 billion, a PE ratio of 952.39, a PEG ratio of 7.27 and a beta of 0.11. TAL Education Group has a twelve month low of $44.55 and a twelve month high of $90.96.

TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. TAL Education Group had a return on equity of 1.32% and a net margin of 0.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.10) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that TAL Education Group will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

About TAL Education Group

TAL Education Group provides K-12 after-school tutoring services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers tutoring services to K-12 students covering various academic subjects, including mathematics, physics, chemistry, biology, history, geography, political science, English, and Chinese.

