Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for BP Midstream Partners (BPMP)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for BP Midstream Partners (NYSE: BPMP):

5/10/2021 – BP Midstream Partners had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $15.00 to $16.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/3/2021 – BP Midstream Partners was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $16.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $14.00.

4/29/2021 – BP Midstream Partners was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “BP Midstream Partners LP is a master limited partnership. It owns, acquires, operates and develops pipelines and other midstream assets. The Company provides crude oil, natural gas and refined products. It offers an onshore crude oil, refined, and diluent pipeline systems. BP Midstream Partners LP is based in Houston, Texas. “

4/27/2021 – BP Midstream Partners was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $16.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $14.00.

3/29/2021 – BP Midstream Partners had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $13.00 to $14.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

3/23/2021 – BP Midstream Partners was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating. According to Zacks, “BP Midstream Partners LP is a master limited partnership. It owns, acquires, operates and develops pipelines and other midstream assets. The Company provides crude oil, natural gas and refined products. It offers an onshore crude oil, refined, and diluent pipeline systems. BP Midstream Partners LP is based in Houston, Texas. “

3/22/2021 – BP Midstream Partners had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $13.00 to $14.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

NYSE BPMP traded up $0.01 on Monday, hitting $13.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,514 shares, compared to its average volume of 443,503. The company has a quick ratio of 15.46, a current ratio of 15.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. BP Midstream Partners LP has a 1-year low of $9.30 and a 1-year high of $14.04. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.03 and its 200 day moving average is $11.90. The firm has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 8.51, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.30.

BP Midstream Partners (NYSE:BPMP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.01). BP Midstream Partners had a net margin of 133.81% and a return on equity of 71.35%. The business had revenue of $33.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.93 million. On average, equities analysts expect that BP Midstream Partners LP will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 29th were given a $0.3475 dividend. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 28th. BP Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 87.97%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of BP Midstream Partners during the first quarter worth $28,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of BP Midstream Partners by 88.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. RBA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BP Midstream Partners during the first quarter worth $57,000. Keybank National Association OH increased its position in shares of BP Midstream Partners by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 11,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 948 shares during the period. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in BP Midstream Partners during the fourth quarter worth $127,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.64% of the company’s stock.

BP Midstream Partners LP owns, acquires, develops, and operates pipelines and other midstream assets in the United States. Its assets consist of interests in entities that own crude oil, natural gas, refined products, and diluent pipelines as well as refined product terminals. BP Midstream Partners GP LLC serves as a general partner of BP Midstream Partners LP.

