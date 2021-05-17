Analyzing CF Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFBK) & UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF)

CF Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFBK) and UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares CF Bankshares and UMB Financial’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CF Bankshares $46.82 million 2.25 $9.60 million $2.03 9.66 UMB Financial $1.29 billion 3.73 $243.60 million $4.99 19.95

UMB Financial has higher revenue and earnings than CF Bankshares. CF Bankshares is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than UMB Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

CF Bankshares has a beta of 0.72, suggesting that its share price is 28% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, UMB Financial has a beta of 1.01, suggesting that its share price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for CF Bankshares and UMB Financial, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CF Bankshares 0 1 0 0 2.00 UMB Financial 0 1 3 0 2.75

CF Bankshares presently has a consensus target price of $12.00, suggesting a potential downside of 38.78%. UMB Financial has a consensus target price of $89.33, suggesting a potential downside of 10.26%. Given UMB Financial’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe UMB Financial is more favorable than CF Bankshares.

Profitability

This table compares CF Bankshares and UMB Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CF Bankshares 27.34% 27.74% 2.31% UMB Financial 15.62% 7.54% 0.73%

Dividends

CF Bankshares pays an annual dividend of $0.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.6%. UMB Financial pays an annual dividend of $1.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.3%. CF Bankshares pays out 5.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. UMB Financial pays out 25.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. UMB Financial has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. UMB Financial is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

24.3% of CF Bankshares shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 83.8% of UMB Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 16.3% of CF Bankshares shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 10.2% of UMB Financial shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

UMB Financial beats CF Bankshares on 12 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CF Bankshares

CF Bankshares Inc. operates as the bank holding company for CFBank, National Association that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts savings, retail and business checking accounts, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It also offers single-family mortgage loans; commercial real estate and multi-family residential mortgage loans; commercial loans; construction and land loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity lines of credit, home improvement loans, and loans secured by deposits, as well as other loans. In addition, the company provides Internet and mobile banking, remote deposit, and corporate treasury management services. As of December 31, 2020, it operated six branch offices located in Franklin, Hamilton, Summit, and Columbiana Counties; and a loan production office located in Franklin County; and an agency office located in Cuyahoga County, Ohio. The company was formerly known as Central Federal Corporation and changed its name to CF Bankshares Inc. in July 2020. CF Bankshares Inc. was founded in 1892 and is based in Worthington, Ohio.

About UMB Financial

UMB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the UMB Bank that provides various banking and other financial services. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial loans and credit cards; commercial real estate financing; letters of credit; loan syndication, and consultative services; various business solutions including asset-based lending, accounts receivable financing, mezzanine debt, and minority equity investments; and treasury management services, such as depository services, account reconciliation, cash management tools, accounts payable and receivable solutions, electronic fund transfer and automated payments, controlled disbursements, lockbox services, and remote deposit capture services. The Institutional Banking segment offers fund administration and accounting, investor services and transfer agency, marketing and distribution, custody, alternative investment services, fixed income sales, trading and underwriting, and corporate trust and escrow services, as well as institutional custody services. This segment also provides healthcare payment solutions comprising custodial services for health savings accounts and private label, multipurpose debit cards to insurance carriers, third-party administrators, software companies, employers, and financial institutions. The Personal Banking segment offers deposit accounts, retail credit cards, private banking, installment loans, home equity lines of credit, residential mortgages, and small business loans, as well as internet banking, ATM network, private banking, brokerage and insurance services, and advisory and trust services. It operates through a network of branches and offices in the states of Missouri, Kansas, Colorado, Illinois, Oklahoma, Texas, Arizona, Nebraska, Iowa, Pennsylvania, South Dakota, Indiana, Utah, Minnesota, California, and Wisconsin. UMB Financial Corporation was founded in 1913 and is headquartered in Kansas City, Missouri.

