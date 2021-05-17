Anika Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIK) Director Sells $85,200.00 in Stock

Anika Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIK) Director Raymond J. Land sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.60, for a total value of $85,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $338,797.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Anika Therapeutics stock opened at $43.68 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 6.48, a quick ratio of 4.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Anika Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.58 and a 12 month high of $47.47. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.70. The firm has a market cap of $628.60 million, a PE ratio of -92.94 and a beta of 1.10.

Anika Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ANIK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.19. Anika Therapeutics had a positive return on equity of 2.63% and a negative net margin of 5.18%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Anika Therapeutics, Inc. will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Anika Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ANIK. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH acquired a new position in shares of Anika Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $10,437,000. Avidity Partners Management LP raised its stake in shares of Anika Therapeutics by 21.5% during the 4th quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP now owns 731,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $33,085,000 after buying an additional 129,300 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Anika Therapeutics by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,359,190 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $96,231,000 after buying an additional 108,900 shares during the period. Parian Global Management LP raised its stake in shares of Anika Therapeutics by 382.2% during the 4th quarter. Parian Global Management LP now owns 102,705 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,648,000 after buying an additional 81,405 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Anika Therapeutics by 47.2% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 206,461 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,341,000 after buying an additional 66,236 shares during the period. 95.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Anika Therapeutics

Anika Therapeutics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a joint preservation company that in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's joint pain management products include Monovisc and Orthovisc, which are single- and multi-injection, hyaluronic acid (HA)-based viscosupplements to provide pain relief from osteoarthritis (OA) conditions; Cingal, a novel, third-generation, single-injection OA product consisting of its proprietary cross-linked HA material combined with a steroid to provide short- and long-term pain relief; and Hyvisc, an injectable HA veterinary product for the treatment of joint dysfunction in horses.

