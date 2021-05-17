Anterix Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEX) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.69 Per Share

Brokerages expect Anterix Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEX) to announce earnings of ($0.69) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Anterix’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.66) and the lowest is ($0.72). The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, May 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Anterix will report full year earnings of ($3.20) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.22) to ($3.17). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($2.09) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.37) to ($1.80). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Anterix.

ATEX has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Anterix from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Anterix from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Anterix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Anterix from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.40.

Anterix stock traded down $0.88 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $47.08. 77,722 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 190,164. Anterix has a twelve month low of $27.26 and a twelve month high of $57.75. The company has a fifty day moving average of $46.99 and a 200-day moving average of $39.56.

In related news, Chairman Morgan E. Obrien sold 31,667 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.16, for a total value of $1,271,746.72. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 125,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,056,826.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Treasurer Elaine Gangeri sold 668 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total transaction of $28,056.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the treasurer now directly owns 26,630 shares in the company, valued at $1,118,460. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 13,956 shares of company stock worth $589,287 and sold 42,839 shares worth $1,760,889. 6.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ATEX. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Anterix in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Anterix by 155.2% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 1,498 shares during the last quarter. Cutler Group LP grew its position in shares of Anterix by 580.4% in the 1st quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 3,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Anterix in the 1st quarter valued at $234,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Anterix in the 1st quarter valued at $249,000. 91.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Anterix Inc operates as a wireless communications company. The company focuses on commercializing its spectrum assets to enable the targeted utility and critical infrastructure customers to deploy private broadband networks, technologies, and solutions. It holds licensed spectrum in the 900 MHz band with nationwide coverage throughout the United States, Hawaii, Alaska, and Puerto Rico.

