API3 (API3) Price Down 16.6% This Week

API3 (CURRENCY:API3) traded up 4.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on May 17th. During the last week, API3 has traded 16.6% lower against the dollar. API3 has a market cap of $70.34 million and $18.84 million worth of API3 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One API3 coin can now be bought for approximately $5.08 or 0.00011334 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $38.82 or 0.00086606 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 25.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00004330 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 14.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.13 or 0.00022608 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002231 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 23.1% against the dollar and now trades at $606.78 or 0.01353865 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.90 or 0.00064490 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002231 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $52.02 or 0.00116059 BTC.

API3 is a coin. Its genesis date was November 6th, 2020. API3’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,847,549 coins. The Reddit community for API3 is https://reddit.com/r/API3 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. API3’s official Twitter account is @API3DAO. The official website for API3 is api3.org. API3’s official message board is medium.com/api3.

According to CryptoCompare, “API3 is the native token of the API3 project. It gives its holders the right to take part in the governance of the API3 ecosystem through the API3 DAO. To generate shares in the API3 DAO, token holders have to stake the API3 tokens into the insurance pool, which also gives them access to weekly staking rewards. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as API3 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire API3 should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy API3 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

