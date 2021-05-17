APIX Price Tops $0.0636 (APIX)

APIX (CURRENCY:APIX) traded 14.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on May 17th. APIX has a market cap of $7.68 million and $1.08 million worth of APIX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One APIX coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0636 or 0.00000146 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, APIX has traded down 22.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.67 or 0.00086237 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00003889 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.96 or 0.00022805 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002290 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $551.75 or 0.01263105 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $28.44 or 0.00065103 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002291 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $50.69 or 0.00116050 BTC.

APIX Coin Profile

APIX (APIX) is a coin. It launched on October 8th, 2019. APIX’s total supply is 204,047,845 coins and its circulating supply is 120,644,138 coins. APIX’s official Twitter account is @Apis11Official and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for APIX is medium.com/apisplatform. APIX’s official website is apisplatform.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “APIS platform aims to encourage users to join its network by lowering the entry boundary of the Blockchain incentive system. Users can join the system with ease, transparently, with high network security. Along with its own APIS Blockchain network, APIS supports other Masternode, PoS, DPoS projects to provide various options to users and chance for network growth to project teams. “

Buying and Selling APIX

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as APIX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire APIX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy APIX using one of the exchanges listed above.

