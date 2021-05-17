AppHarvest (NASDAQ:APPH) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

AppHarvest (NASDAQ:APPH) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $20 million-$25 million.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AppHarvest from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of AppHarvest in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. They issued an outperform rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock.

Get AppHarvest alerts:

NASDAQ APPH traded up $1.16 during trading on Monday, reaching $13.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100,751 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,591,617. AppHarvest has a twelve month low of $9.61 and a twelve month high of $42.90. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.14.

In other news, Director Robert J. Laikin sold 162,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.19, for a total transaction of $3,768,375.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 292,886 shares in the company, valued at $6,792,026.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

About AppHarvest

AppHarvest, Inc, a development stage company, builds and operates high-tech greenhouses to grow fruits and vegetables in the United States. Its products include tomatoes and leafy greens. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Lexington, Kentucky.

Further Reading: How Do I Invest in Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for AppHarvest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AppHarvest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.