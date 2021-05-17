Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -0.680–0.650 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $-0.590. The company issued revenue guidance of $353 million-$355 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $355.44 million.Appian also updated its Q2 2021 guidance to -0.260–0.230 EPS.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on APPN shares. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Appian from $83.00 to $77.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Appian from $84.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Appian from $95.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Appian from $100.00 to $91.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Appian from $235.00 to $190.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Appian presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $113.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:APPN traded up $5.77 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $83.26. The company had a trading volume of 2,033,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,122,514. Appian has a 12-month low of $44.03 and a 12-month high of $260.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $123.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $149.65. The company has a market cap of $5.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -151.38 and a beta of 2.00.

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.08. Appian had a negative return on equity of 15.16% and a negative net margin of 13.00%. The business had revenue of $88.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.71 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.12) earnings per share. Appian’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Appian will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CRO Eric Calvin Cross sold 2,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.55, for a total value of $258,413.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 7,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $756,538.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Christopher Winters sold 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.13, for a total value of $3,819,120.00. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 32,470 shares of company stock worth $4,899,345. 46.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Appian Company Profile

Appian Corporation provides low-code automation platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform automates the creation of forms, workflows, data structures, reports, and other software elements that are needed to be manually coded. The company also offers professional and customer support services.

