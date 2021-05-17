Apria (NYSE:APR) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Citigroup

Analysts at Citigroup began coverage on shares of Apria (NYSE:APR) in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on APR. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Apria from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Apria from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Apria in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group began coverage on Apria in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Apria in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Apria has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.50.

APR opened at $29.04 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $28.74. Apria has a 52-week low of $20.07 and a 52-week high of $32.75.

Apria (NYSE:APR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The company reported $26.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $293.79 million for the quarter.

In other news, major shareholder Blackstone Group Inc sold 8,625,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.60, for a total transaction of $160,425,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Apria during the first quarter worth approximately $36,528,000. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in Apria in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,031,000. Pura Vida Investments LLC acquired a new position in Apria during the 1st quarter worth $21,414,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Apria in the 1st quarter valued at $10,898,000. Finally, Cambiar Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apria in the 1st quarter valued at $3,764,000.

About Apria

Apria, Inc provides integrated home healthcare equipment and related services in the United States. The company offers home respiratory therapies, including the supply of stationary and portable home oxygen equipment, and non-invasive ventilators; obstructive sleep apnea therapy devices comprising continuous positive airway pressure and bi-level positive airway pressure devices, and patient support services; and negative pressure wound therapy products.

