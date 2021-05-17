Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ARCO) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ARCO) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $5.70.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Bradesco Corretora reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Arcos Dorados in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Arcos Dorados from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. TheStreet raised Arcos Dorados from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Arcos Dorados in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $5.60 target price for the company.

Get Arcos Dorados alerts:

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Arcos Dorados by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 19,133,175 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $97,387,000 after purchasing an additional 247,775 shares during the period. Moerus Capital Management LLC grew its position in Arcos Dorados by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Moerus Capital Management LLC now owns 6,060,025 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $30,482,000 after buying an additional 495,588 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Arcos Dorados by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,406,468 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $17,135,000 after buying an additional 589,461 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Arcos Dorados by 779.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,306,066 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $16,828,000 after acquiring an additional 2,930,101 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Arcos Dorados by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,781,931 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $14,160,000 after acquiring an additional 262,561 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ARCO traded up $0.10 on Monday, hitting $6.28. The company had a trading volume of 20,349 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,024,029. Arcos Dorados has a 1 year low of $3.05 and a 1 year high of $6.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.16 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.96. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.14.

Arcos Dorados (NYSE:ARCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.13). Arcos Dorados had a negative return on equity of 55.12% and a negative net margin of 6.50%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Arcos Dorados will post -0.64 EPS for the current year.

Arcos Dorados Company Profile

Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc operates as a franchisee of McDonald's restaurants. The company has the exclusive right to own, operate, and grant franchises of McDonald's restaurants in 20 countries and territories in Latin America and the Caribbean, including Argentina, Aruba, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Curacao, Ecuador, French Guiana, Guadeloupe, Martinique, Mexico, Panama, Peru, Puerto Rico, Trinidad and Tobago, Uruguay, the U.S.

Recommended Story: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Receive News & Ratings for Arcos Dorados Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcos Dorados and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.