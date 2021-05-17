Ares Protocol Market Cap Tops $14.77 Million (ARES)

Ares Protocol (CURRENCY:ARES) traded down 6.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on May 17th. Over the last week, Ares Protocol has traded down 15.9% against the US dollar. Ares Protocol has a market cap of $14.77 million and $8.43 million worth of Ares Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ares Protocol coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.22 or 0.00000496 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002289 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00003426 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.74 or 0.00088691 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $197.46 or 0.00452044 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $99.78 or 0.00228425 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00004977 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $580.91 or 0.01329884 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.47 or 0.00042278 BTC.

Ares Protocol Profile

Ares Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 68,234,400 coins. Ares Protocol’s official Twitter account is @AresProtocols.

Buying and Selling Ares Protocol

