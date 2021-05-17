ARGI Investment Services LLC Raises Position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE)

ARGI Investment Services LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE) by 5.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 540,715 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,462 shares during the period. iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF makes up approximately 2.0% of ARGI Investment Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. ARGI Investment Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $55,402,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VLUE. Professional Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 4,588.9% in the 1st quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 422 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the period. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 244.0% during the fourth quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 135.0% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Savior LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000.

Shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF stock traded up $1.56 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $106.35. 984,759 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $104.46 and a 200-day moving average of $93.68. iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $71.21 and a 12 month high of $89.40.

