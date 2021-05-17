Arion Trading Down 41.6% This Week (ARION)

Arion (CURRENCY:ARION) traded 34.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on May 17th. During the last week, Arion has traded down 41.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Arion coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0035 or 0.00000008 BTC on major exchanges. Arion has a market cap of $49,496.00 and $146.00 worth of Arion was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Arion alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002259 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00003441 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $39.97 or 0.00090277 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $203.12 or 0.00458790 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $100.25 or 0.00226429 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 26% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00005076 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $585.75 or 0.01323059 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.12 or 0.00043188 BTC.

About Arion

Arion’s total supply is 13,965,556 coins. Arion’s official Twitter account is @ARION_COIN and its Facebook page is accessible here. Arion’s official website is arioncoin.com.

Buying and Selling Arion

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Arion should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Arion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Arion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Arion and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.