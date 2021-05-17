Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $685.79 Million

Brokerages expect that Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) will post sales of $685.79 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have made estimates for Arista Networks’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $680.51 million to $691.40 million. Arista Networks posted sales of $540.57 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 26.9%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Arista Networks will report full-year sales of $2.75 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.71 billion to $2.78 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $3.05 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.90 billion to $3.31 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Arista Networks.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.12. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 20.37% and a net margin of 32.06%. The firm had revenue of $667.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $642.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.02 EPS. Arista Networks’s quarterly revenue was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ANET shares. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $290.00 to $325.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. MKM Partners lifted their price target on Arista Networks from $273.00 to $324.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Cowen upped their price objective on Arista Networks from $272.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Arista Networks from $240.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Arista Networks from $350.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $333.85.

Shares of NYSE:ANET opened at $326.38 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $24.89 billion, a PE ratio of 36.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $314.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $293.03. Arista Networks has a 12-month low of $192.96 and a 12-month high of $331.85.

In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.23, for a total value of $292,707.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $483,291.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 1,669 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.87, for a total transaction of $477,117.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 17,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,011,015.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 91,679 shares of company stock worth $28,179,728 in the last ninety days. 23.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in Arista Networks during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in shares of Arista Networks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Arista Networks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Arista Networks during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Arista Networks by 187.8% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 118 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. 61.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

