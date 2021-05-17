Artesian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:ARTNA) Insider Sells $118,988.00 in Stock

Artesian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:ARTNA) insider Dian C. Taylor sold 3,020 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.40, for a total transaction of $118,988.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 107,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,217,415.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Dian C. Taylor also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 10th, Dian C. Taylor sold 2,095 shares of Artesian Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.53, for a total transaction of $84,910.35.

NASDAQ ARTNA traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $39.87. The company had a trading volume of 404 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,677. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $40.10 and its 200 day moving average is $38.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.38. Artesian Resources Co. has a fifty-two week low of $31.89 and a fifty-two week high of $42.70. The company has a market capitalization of $374.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.98 and a beta of 0.02.

Artesian Resources (NASDAQ:ARTNA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $20.74 million during the quarter. Artesian Resources had a return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 19.23%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be given a $0.261 dividend. This is an increase from Artesian Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ARTNA. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Artesian Resources in the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. boosted its holdings in Artesian Resources by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 42,342 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,570,000 after purchasing an additional 6,845 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Artesian Resources by 322.4% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 183,734 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,761,000 after purchasing an additional 140,238 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its stake in Artesian Resources by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 12,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Artesian Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $845,000. Institutional investors own 45.57% of the company’s stock.

About Artesian Resources

Artesian Resources Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides water, wastewater, and other services in Delaware, Maryland, and Pennsylvania. The company distributes and sells water to residential, commercial, industrial, governmental, municipal, and utility customers, as well as for public and private fire protection in the states of Delaware, Maryland, and Pennsylvania; and offers wastewater collection, treatment infrastructure, and wastewater services to customers in Delaware.

