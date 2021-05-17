ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX) Trading Down 3.8%

ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX) was down 3.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $7.36 and last traded at $7.38. Approximately 20,490 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 3,002,011 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.67.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised ASE Technology from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ASE Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.05.

ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. ASE Technology had a return on equity of 11.06% and a net margin of 5.39%. The business had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASX. We Are One Seven LLC increased its stake in shares of ASE Technology by 11.3% in the first quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 14,430 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,469 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division increased its holdings in shares of ASE Technology by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 15,901 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,476 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of ASE Technology by 15.3% during the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 11,614 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 1,544 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of ASE Technology by 4.7% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 37,824 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 1,696 shares during the period. Finally, Balentine LLC grew its position in ASE Technology by 13.5% during the first quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 14,738 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 1,756 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 4.31% of the company’s stock.

ASE Technology Company Profile (NYSE:ASX)

ASE Technology Holding Co, Ltd. provides a range of semiconductors packaging and testing, and electronic manufacturing services in the United States, Taiwan, rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company offers packaging services, including flip chip ball grid array (BGA), flip chip chip scale package (CSP), advanced chip scale packages, quad flat packages, low profile and thin quad flat packages, bump chip carrier and quad flat no-lead (QFN) packages, advanced QFN packages, plastic BGAs, and 3D chip packages; stacked die solutions in various package types; and copper and silver wire bonding solutions.

