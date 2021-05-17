Asio Capital LLC Acquires 15,202 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Asio Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 14.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 117,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,202 shares during the period. Bank of America comprises approximately 1.9% of Asio Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Asio Capital LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $4,528,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of America in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of America in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Clark Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Bank of America in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its holdings in Bank of America by 42.0% in the 1st quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 1,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Bank of America by 259.2% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 757 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of America alerts:

BAC has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group set a $30.00 target price on shares of Bank of America and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Bank of America has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.26.

Shares of BAC opened at $42.36 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $363.00 billion, a PE ratio of 20.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.59. The business has a fifty day moving average of $39.89 and a 200 day moving average of $33.37. Bank of America Co. has a 52-week low of $21.23 and a 52-week high of $42.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.21. Bank of America had a return on equity of 8.00% and a net margin of 19.50%. The company had revenue of $22.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.67 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. Bank of America’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, January 19th that allows the company to buyback $2.90 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.49%.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

Featured Story: The components of the Stochastic Momentum Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.