Asio Capital LLC Buys 164 Shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW)

Asio Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,852 shares of the network technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. Palo Alto Networks makes up approximately 1.4% of Asio Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Asio Capital LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $3,495,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 168.1% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 606 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the 4th quarter valued at about $107,000. Appleton Partners Inc. MA increased its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 17,285 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $6,143,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. now owns 8,265 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $2,937,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 2,643 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $939,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PANW opened at $336.82 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $32.75 billion, a PE ratio of -108.65 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a fifty day moving average of $345.03 and a 200 day moving average of $335.09. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $216.95 and a 52-week high of $403.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.18.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The network technology company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $985.90 million. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 8.66% and a negative net margin of 8.36%. Palo Alto Networks’s revenue was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.19 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PANW has been the subject of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Friday, April 16th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Palo Alto Networks from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $385.00 to $425.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $325.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $425.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Palo Alto Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $380.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $382.71.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 2,360 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total value of $790,600.00. Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $361.19, for a total value of $4,334,280.00. In the last quarter, insiders sold 49,860 shares of company stock worth $17,229,105. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

