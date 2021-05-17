Asio Capital LLC Has $279,000 Position in Crestwood Equity Partners LP (NYSE:CEQP)

Asio Capital LLC cut its stake in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners LP (NYSE:CEQP) by 33.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the quarter. Asio Capital LLC’s holdings in Crestwood Equity Partners were worth $279,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. CWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Crestwood Equity Partners during the 1st quarter worth about $356,000. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in Crestwood Equity Partners by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Creative Planning now owns 16,849 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $470,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the period. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Crestwood Equity Partners during the 1st quarter worth about $201,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in Crestwood Equity Partners during the 1st quarter worth about $296,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners by 840.6% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,057 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 2,732 shares during the period. 50.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Crestwood Equity Partners alerts:

Crestwood Equity Partners stock opened at $30.25 on Monday. Crestwood Equity Partners LP has a 12 month low of $9.85 and a 12 month high of $31.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.12. The company has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.57 and a beta of 3.75.

Crestwood Equity Partners (NYSE:CEQP) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The pipeline company reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($1.22). The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. Crestwood Equity Partners had a positive return on equity of 3.23% and a negative net margin of 1.50%. The company’s revenue was up 41.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.66) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Crestwood Equity Partners LP will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th were given a dividend of $0.625 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.26%. Crestwood Equity Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25,000.00%.

In related news, EVP William H. Moore sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.16, for a total value of $2,216,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Gas Services Holding Crestwood sold 6,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $132,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 36.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CEQP. Truist boosted their price objective on Crestwood Equity Partners from $26.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, March 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Crestwood Equity Partners from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Crestwood Equity Partners from $26.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Crestwood Equity Partners from $24.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Capital One Financial reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective (up from $29.00) on shares of Crestwood Equity Partners in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.00.

Crestwood Equity Partners Profile

Crestwood Equity Partners LP provides a range of infrastructure solutions to liquids-rich natural gas and crude oil shale plays in the United States. It operates through three segments: Gathering and Processing (G&P); Storage and Transportation (S&T); and Marketing, Supply and Logistics (MS&L).

Further Reading: Technical Analysis of Stocks and What It Means



Receive News & Ratings for Crestwood Equity Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crestwood Equity Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.