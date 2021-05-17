Asio Capital LLC Has $3.08 Million Stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Asio Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 6.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 16,193 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 929 shares during the period. Asio Capital LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $3,080,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 30,352,415 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,871,866,000 after buying an additional 2,940,777 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,285,445,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,502,725 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,043,751,000 after buying an additional 982,465 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,819,866 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $934,149,000 after buying an additional 783,731 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,860,084 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $459,076,000 after buying an additional 37,586 shares during the last quarter. 76.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE LOW opened at $198.91 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $198.72 and a 200-day moving average of $173.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $142.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.37. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $108.42 and a 52 week high of $215.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.38.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.12. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 211.33% and a net margin of 6.29%. The business had revenue of $20.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 21st were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 20th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.96%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $200.00 to $247.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $177.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $210.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $235.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zelman & Associates reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $188.29.

In related news, Director David H. Batchelder acquired 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $159.48 per share, with a total value of $996,750.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

