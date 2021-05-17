Asio Capital LLC Purchases 554 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Asio Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 4.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 12,364 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 554 shares during the period. Asio Capital LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $2,382,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its holdings in 3M by 0.3% in the first quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 107,089 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $20,634,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Van Strum & Towne Inc. boosted its holdings in 3M by 12.9% in the first quarter. Van Strum & Towne Inc. now owns 2,618 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $504,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc boosted its holdings in 3M by 8.5% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 1,905 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new stake in 3M in the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in 3M in the first quarter worth $140,000. Institutional investors own 64.68% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Ivan K. Fong sold 12,059 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.46, for a total transaction of $2,393,229.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 47,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,500,677.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Kristen M. Ludgate sold 933 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $186,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 13,075 shares of company stock valued at $2,595,271. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on MMM. Citigroup boosted their target price on 3M from $185.00 to $188.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised 3M from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $205.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Barclays boosted their target price on 3M from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on 3M from $192.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised 3M from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $206.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $193.45.

3M stock opened at $204.38 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $118.47 billion, a PE ratio of 23.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.90. 3M has a one year low of $134.20 and a one year high of $208.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $198.01 and a 200 day moving average of $180.27.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $8.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.43 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 44.77% and a net margin of 15.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.16 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that 3M will post 8.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be paid a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.05%.

3M Profile

3M Company develops, manufactures, and markets various products worldwide. It operates through four business segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers personal safety products, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules to industrial, electrical, and safety markets.

